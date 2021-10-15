Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan talked to his parents on a video call on Thursday. He is currently at the Arthur Road jail after NCB arrested him and six others in an alleged rave party case. As reported by the Times of India, Aryan was allowed to make a video call to his parents through a mobile given by the jail authorities. Under this facility, undertrials are allowed to communicate with their family members and lawyers amid the pandemic.Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest: Love And Backlash Are Parts of Being Celebrity

Aryan reportedly provided the number of his mother and had a 10-minutes long conversation. The daily confirmed a senior jail official saying, "Aryan gave his mother's number. He spoke to his mother and father through the video call facility for 10 minutes." The undertrials can talk to their families twice or thrice a month. There are 11 smartphone handsets with the authorities of the Arthur Road jail for this purpose.

Aryan Khan is serving judicial custody under the alleged rave party case. While his lawyers have argued that no recovery has been made from him, and therefore, there's no case against him, NCB has argued in the court that more investigation is required in the case and therefore, Aryan needs to stay in custody. The special NDPS court has reserved its order on Aryan's bail plea until October 20.

