Mumbai: Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant recently got bail in the Mumbai Drugs Case after agreeing to follow a few conditions laid down by the court. The two have been together for a long time and share an unforgettable bond. In his latest interaction with a news daily, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant revealed how it’s tough for both Aryan and Arbaaz to stop talking to each other as they are such good friends.Also Read - Aryan Khan Deletes His Instagram Profile Picture After Coming Out of Jail, Fans Left Confused

Arbaaz’s father was quoted as saying, “It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, ‘Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously’. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other.” Also Read - NCSC Vice-Chairman Thinks Sameer Wankhede is From Scheduled Caste, Nawab Malik Stands By His Muslim Claim

Earlier, while speaking to the media when both Aryan and Arbaaz were still in the jail, Aslam had said that his son keeps talking about his friend and wants Aryan to be safe. As reported by ETimes, Arbaaz’s father said, “Innocent kids should not be punished even before trial. As I was leaving, Arbaaz told me, ‘Dad, I will not leave Aryan alone in jail and no harm should be caused to Aryan. We all have come in together here and will leave together from here’. I was so touched by those words; for him friendship is supreme.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Mohit Kamboj Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik

Apart from not talking to the co-accused in the case, the other conditions that he has to follow include not indulging in activities similar to what he has been charged with, not issuing any statement regarding the proceedings, surrendering his passport, and not leaving the country without prior permission from the Special NDPS court among others.

Meanwhile, Aryan has gone to the Alibaug home with his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The family is celebrating the 56th birthday of SRK away from the media glare.