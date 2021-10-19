Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case after NCB raid at a rave party in Mumbai is already making headlines. As his lawyer is trying to get him out on bail, it’s just being extending each time and now the order is reserved till October 20. As per India Today report, Aryan’s mother Gauri has instructed her home staff at Mannat to not make any sweets until Aryan is back home.Also Read - Viral Video: This Mumbai Eatery is Selling 24-Karat Gold Plated Bahubali Momos at Rs 1299 | Watch

As per the report, Gauri found her staff cooking kheer in the kitchen during the lunchtime, and that is when she immediately asked them to stop and instructed that no sweet dish will be cooked at their home until her son is back home with her. The report also stated that she is very upset with Aryan's arrest and is continuously praying for his release.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has requested his friends from the industry to avoid coming to Mannat during the testing phase. He is keeping in touch with his co-stars and friends through phone calls. After Aryan Khan's arrest, Salman Khan, and Preity Zinta were spotted by paparazzis entering Mannat.

Earlier, the reports also suggested that Gauri kept a vow for Aryan Khan and has constantly being praying throughout the festival of Navratri. The couple also sent a money order of Rs 4,500 to the Arthur Jail authorities for their son’s canteen expenses. SRK and Gauri even spoke with Aryan for 10 minutes through a video call facility in jail as they can’t visit Aryan due to Covid-19.