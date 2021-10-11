Aryan Khan’s bail hearing postponed: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been kept at the Arthur Road jail after a magistrate court sent him and others in judicial custody in a drugs case. The 23-year-old star was arrested in the drugs case by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after the agency busted an alleged rave party on Saturday, October 2. On Thursday, the court sent him to judicial custody and later, on Friday, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by the magistrate court citing that it was ‘not maintainable’.Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest: NCB Records Statement of Shah Rukh Khan's Driver in Drugs Case

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been receiving a lot of support from both their industry colleagues and fans on social media. While fans gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat, to show solidarity with the superstar in the difficult times, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to write about the generosity and strength of SRK. Calling him a fighter, veteran actor Raj Babbar wrote on Twitter, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man (sic).” Other celebs like Shehar Suman, Johnny Lever, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan among others have shown support for their fraternity member. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani Support Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

Aryan Khan to stay in jail till Wednesay. Check out the LIVE UPDATES here: