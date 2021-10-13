Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan and others’ bail plea hearing has started. The Mumbai special court has started the hearing at 2:45 pm on October 13 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on rave party. The bail application is being heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked to not give bail to Aryan Khan. The agency has so far arrested 20 people in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Read all the developments in the Aryan Khan case and bail hearing in the LIVE updates here: