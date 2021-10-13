Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan and others’ bail plea hearing has started. The Mumbai special court has started the hearing at 2:45 pm on October 13 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on rave party. The bail application is being heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked to not give bail to Aryan Khan. The agency has so far arrested 20 people in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Read all the developments in the Aryan Khan case and bail hearing in the LIVE updates here:

  • 4:06 PM IST

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Aryan’s lawyer on the NCB’s allegations ‘Khan is part of an illicit drug chain| Adv. argues that there is no connection between Aryan and the recovery made by NCB. The allegation of illicit trafficking is inherently absurd. This boy who has nothing, not even on the vessels. It is a false allegations. “This is a very serious term that they have dumped on Aryan Khan. I have no doubt that my friends know what is illicit trafficking according to the NDPS act.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Amit Desai fights for Aryan Khan, further revealed Aryan didn’t know anyone in the party as he was invited by Prateek Gabba, who has not been arrested.

  • 3:30 PM IST

    Aryan Khan had no cash with him and had no plans to buy drugs| Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai says the 22-year-old did not have cash and did not have plans to consume or sell drugs. The 13 grams of cocaine are not from Aryan and neither are the ecstasy pills, mephedrone. The remand order states what quantity was recovered. When it came to Khan, none was recovered from him. From Merchant, only 6 gms of charas was recovered. From Dhamecha, I don’t know. The lawyer mentions the people who actually had drugs were arrested a day later. ‘Why they were not arrested on the very first day when Aryan was?’

  • 3:04 PM IST

    Aryan Khan bail hearing begins | Amit Desai argues from Aryan Khan’s side.

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Aryan Khan may tamper with evidence: NCB to Mumbai court | The NCB official says ‘considering the influence that Aryan Khan holds in the society, it is very much possible that he may tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses whom he personally knows.’
  • 2:34 PM IST

    The NCB in its reply to Mumbai court further statedInternational global link’ |The material collected during investigation has primarily revealed that Khan has played a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. There is material on record to show that Khan was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs. The investigation is still in progress.

    ‘Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under section 29 NDPS act. It is so far apparent that Aachit and Harijan supplied charas to Khan and Merchant. The investigation reveals that all persons form part of larger chain and their involvement in conspiracy and commit illegal acts cannot be ruled out. All these persons are an integral part of a common thread which cannot be separated or dissected from each other. In such situation, the quantum of recovery, from an individual becomes inconsequential.’

  • 2:22 PM IST
    Aryan Khan used to buy drugs from Arbaaz, Says NCB in its reply | The NCB has come across with some new revelations during the investigation. The interrogation of some of the accused will be put in front of the court by the NCB under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.
    NCB further in its reply mentioned that as per the evidence found so far during the investigation, Aryan Khan was involved in the purchase and distribution of drugs. ‘Aryan Khan was in touch with people who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network’.
    Section 27 in NDPS act means the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance is a punishable offence. The imprisonment may extend to six months, or with a fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or with both.
  • 1:13 PM IST

    NCB says accused involved in conspiracy | Even if there is no recovery of small substances, the accused are involved in conspiracy. Khan was accused of being used to procure contraband and the contraband was found in the custody of Merchant. The investigations pertaining to transactions abroad need to be investigated and are being investigated, NCB

  • 1:13 PM IST

    NCB files reply in Aryan Khan Drugs Case | NCB reply states the role of one of the accused cannot be dissected from another. ‘Need to probe foreign transactions. Aryan and others involved in conspiracy. His role is just like all accused.’