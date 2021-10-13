Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others’ bail plea will be heard today on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on rave party. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Live Updates

  • 9:29 AM IST

    The hearing will take place at 11:00 am | Mumbai sessions court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today after NCB submits reply.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s bail plea | Plea states that “the prosecution is relying solely upon certain alleged WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the present proceedings, without the veracity or accuracy of the chats being established. In addition, there is nothing to suggest that these alleged chats have any connection whatsoever to the case that is presently being investigated”.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Salman Khan, Salim Khan visit Shah Rukh Khan | Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, Salman Khan paid Shah Rukh Khan a visit along with his father Salim Khan at his residence Mannat.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    A short summary on what happened inside the court room on Monday | When Aryan Khan’s counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB’s advocates AM Chimalkar and Advait Sethna (appearing for NCB) sought a week’s time to respond and file their affidavit. Amit Desai then sought the court to hear and decide Aryan’s plea separately, saying the recovery of drugs from each accused in the case was different. But, Chimalkar and Sethna opposed it and said the conspiracy is the same.