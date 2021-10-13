Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan and others’ bail plea will be heard today on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on rave party. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani arrives at the session court

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde reaches court| Sr. Lawyer Amit Desai has replaced Satish Maneshinde. Desai has previously fought for Salman Khan in 2015’s hit and run case after which he was successful in getting the bail.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s bail petition will be heard today at 2.45 pm

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s cars leave from Mannat for Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing

  • 10:20 AM IST

    No clean chit to Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri |Imtiaz has been questioned for the second time for about 8 hours on Tuesday. As reported, he has not been given a clean chit by NCB yet as Khatri is being questioned about Aryan’s drug connection. Also, who don’t know, Imtiaz was inquired by the NCB during Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    NCB to submit their reply at 11:00 am | Mumbai sessions court to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today after NCB submits reply.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s bail plea | Plea states that “the prosecution is relying solely upon certain alleged WhatsApp chats to entangle him in the present proceedings, without the veracity or accuracy of the chats being established. In addition, there is nothing to suggest that these alleged chats have any connection whatsoever to the case that is presently being investigated”.

  • 9:10 AM IST

    Salman Khan, Salim Khan visit Shah Rukh Khan | Ahead of Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, Salman Khan paid Shah Rukh Khan a visit along with his father Salim Khan at his residence Mannat.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    A short summary on what happened inside the court room on Monday | When Aryan Khan’s counsel Amit Desai mentioned the bail plea, NCB’s advocates AM Chimalkar and Advait Sethna (appearing for NCB) sought a week’s time to respond and file their affidavit. Amit Desai then sought the court to hear and decide Aryan’s plea separately, saying the recovery of drugs from each accused in the case was different. But, Chimalkar and Sethna opposed it and said the conspiracy is the same.