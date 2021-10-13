Aryan Khan’s Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan and others’ bail plea will be heard today on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 by a Mumbai special court in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on rave party. The bail application will be heard in Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has so far arrested 20 people in the case including Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Read all the developments in the Aryan Khan case and bail hearing in the LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

    The NCB in its reply to Mumbai court further stated that the material collected during investigation has primarily revealed that Khan has played a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. There is material on record to show that Khan was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs. The investigation is still in progress.

    ‘Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been associated in close collaboration with each other which is sufficient to attract offences under section 29 NDPS act. It is so far apparent that Aachit and Harijan supplied charas to Khan and Merchant. The investigation reveals that all persons form part of larger chain and their involvement in conspiracy and commit illegal acts cannot be ruled out. All these persons are an integral part of a common thread which cannot be separated or dissected from each other. In such situation, the quantum of recovery, from an individual becomes inconsequential.’

  • 2:22 PM IST
    Aryan Khan used to buy drugs from Arbaaz, Says NCB in its reply | The NCB has come across with some new revelations during the investigation. The interrogation of some of the accused will be put in front of the court by the NCB under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.
    NCB further in its reply mentioned that as per the evidence found so far during the investigation, Aryan Khan was involved in the purchase and distribution of drugs. ‘Aryan Khan was in touch with people who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network’.
    Section 27 in NDPS act means the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance is a punishable offence. The imprisonment may extend to six months, or with a fine which may extend to Rs10,000 or with both.
  • 1:13 PM IST

    NCB says accused involved in conspiracy | Even if there is no recovery of small substances, the accused are involved in conspiracy. Khan was accused of being used to procure contraband and the contraband was found in the custody of Merchant. The investigations pertaining to transactions abroad need to be investigated and are being investigated, NCB

  • 1:13 PM IST

    NCB files reply in Aryan Khan Drugs Case | NCB reply states the role of one of the accused cannot be dissected from another. ‘Need to probe foreign transactions. Aryan and others involved in conspiracy. His role is just like all accused.’

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Aryan Khan news: Bail applications of Nupur Satija, Aachit Kumar, Arbaaz Merchant, Shreyas Nair, Avin Sahu, Munmun Dhamecha and Mohak Jaswal will also be heard today.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani arrives at the session court

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde reaches court| Sr. Lawyer Amit Desai has replaced Satish Maneshinde. Desai has previously fought for Salman Khan in 2015’s hit and run case after which he was successful in getting the bail.

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s bail petition will be heard today at 2.45 pm

  • 10:30 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s cars leave from Mannat for Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing

  • 10:20 AM IST

    No clean chit to Bollywood producer Imtiaz Khatri |Imtiaz has been questioned for the second time for about 8 hours on Tuesday. As reported, he has not been given a clean chit by NCB yet as Khatri is being questioned about Aryan’s drug connection. Also, who don’t know, Imtiaz was inquired by the NCB during Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.