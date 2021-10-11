Aryan Khan’s bail hearing postponed: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been kept at the Arthur Road jail after a magistrate court sent him and others in judicial custody in a drugs case. The 23-year-old star was arrested in the drugs case by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after the agency busted an alleged rave party on Saturday, October 2. On Thursday, the court sent him to judicial custody and later, on Friday, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by the magistrate court citing that it was ‘not maintainable’.Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest: NCB Records Statement of Shah Rukh Khan's Driver in Drugs Case

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been receiving a lot of support from both their industry colleagues and fans on social media. While fans gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat, to show solidarity with the superstar in the difficult times, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to write about the generosity and strength of SRK. Calling him a fighter, veteran actor Raj Babbar wrote on Twitter, “He came faced & achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won’t deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter’s son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man (sic).” Other celebs like Shehar Suman, Johnny Lever, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan among others have shown support for their fraternity member. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case Latest Update: Shekhar Suman, Vishal Dadlani Support Shah Rukh Khan, Say ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

Live Updates

  • 1:03 PM IST

    Politics around Aryan Khan’s arrest in Mumbai drugs case: Mehbooba Mufti alleges that the central agencies are after Shah Rukh Khan and his son because their surname happens to be ‘Khan’.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan gets more love from fans | Meanwhile, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have gathered outside Mannat to show solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan who was SSR’s idol.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Aryan Khan is to stay in jail till Wednesday | The bail hearing will now take place on Wednesday. “Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others’ bail pleas on Wednesday,” reported ANI.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Aryan Khan's statement in court for bail: Meanwhile, read about the arguments that Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde presented in the magistrate court during his bail hearing on Friday.


  • 11:36 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s arrest – no bail today | Satish Maneshinde says that if the bail gets rejected, they will immediately move High Court to apply for the bail. “Itis natural that if the bail application is rejected by a court, we move to the higher court. We’ve filed the bail application (Special NDPS court in Mumbai). Hearing is likely to take place today,” he told the media.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Bail hearing in the Aryan Khan case is to begin shortly. While Satish Maneshinde will argue over ‘no recovery’ being made from Aryan, the NCB will maintain that they have arrested more people after questioning the accused and therefore, a deeper investigation is necessary.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    Gauri Khan’s car leaves Mannat as Aryan Khan’s bail hearing begins shortly. It is not confirmed whether Gauri was inside the car or not.

  • 9:41 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde will argue that no drugs were seized from Aryan Khan and therefore, there is no case against him while the Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, will continue to demand judicial custody citing that the new arrests made by the agency in the same case after questioning Aryan Khan’s driver.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has applied for bail in the sessions court. The hearing will take place at 10:30 am.

  • 8:36 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, is likely to apply for a bail application in the sessions court today. The lawyer of Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the Mumbai drugs case, has confirmed that he is filing for Arbaaz’s bail in the sessions court.