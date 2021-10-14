Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, waiting for his bail plea hearing. The hearing continues post 12 pm today, October 14. The court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. “Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs,” the statement of anti-drugs agency read.Also Read - ‘This is Harassment’: Tanishaa Mukerji Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest in Drugs Case

However, Aryan Khan’s lawyer continued to defend him and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was not present during the raids. Aryan Khan, through his lawyer, also stressed that no drugs were found from him when NCB officers raided the alleged rave party. However, NCB claimed that Aryan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant. Also Read - Aryan Khan Shifted to Common Cell From Quarantine Barrack in Arthur Rd Jail, More Trouble Coming His Way?

The matter will be heard by special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), VV Patil. Aryan Khan’s counsel is Senior Advocate Amit Desai, whereas Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will commence arguments on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Also Read - Aryan Khan's WhatsApp Chats Reveal His Involvement In Procuring Hard Drugs: NCB Claims In Court

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.

Check all the LIVE updates from the bail plea hearing today:

Live Updates

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Order has been reserved |Mumbai Sessions court to pronounce order on Aryan Khan bail plea on October 20, 2021 Judge VV Patil says he will try to pronounce orders in the three bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 20.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    Conspiracy and speculations can’t be held against Aryan Khan, says lawyer

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Aryan’s lawyer reacts to WhatsApp Chats and drug trafficking or international drug trafficking | Desai says ‘They say they are in touch with MEA and all. Well you go ahead and continue. But this allegation is inherently absurd and false. What is this kind of conversation that the new generation is dealing with. Today’s WhatsApp chats of friends can sound different. These are private moments which are being investigated. You can go ahead and investigate… But this has nothing to with illicit behaviour, Illicit drug trafficking. Context is important when we deal with evidentiary value. The chats are all youthful banter. Some chit chat is happening, it is for them and not for me.’

  • 4:17 PM IST

    No hindrance to the investigation if Aryan Khan gets bail | The lawyer says ‘If released on bail, the investigation will not be affected. The entire case of NCB is on the commercial quantity of drugs and conspiracy. Aryan being the consumer in this case is at the bottom. Instead of reforming Aryan, you are connecting him to accused Abdul. And Abdul is the one from whom commercial quantity is found. This is far too stretched out. If this goes on for long then what happens to reformative law.’

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Aryan Khan’s lawyer replies to NCB | There can be no doubt on the importance of a statute on nation. There is no doubt that the world is fighting drug menace. We got our freedom, we must protect it, and ensure development of society. We must as citizens take precautions of the health, and there is no doubt about that. Kudos to the NCB for doing this job and just hope that they continue investigation in a legal manner. I am appreciating that the officers are risking their lives for protecting their country. When it comes to drug peddling to school and college going children, it (govt policy) spoke about sensitizing them.

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Wrong to say they are young, give them bail |ASG says ‘This abuse is affecting the young boys. They are college going boys (but) this should not be consideration for bail. I need not tell the court, you are the future of our country. The future of the country depends on this generation. This is not what our freedom fighters had in mind. This is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha. The investigation is at preliminary stage, this is not the stage for grant of bail. Milords may consider it (bail plea) at a later stage but not at this stage. We still have to find out how they are connected with each other.’

  • 3:11 PM IST

    ASG on section 37 | ASG cites another judgement on applicability of section 37 and seriousness of the crime under the NDPS Act. That as per 37’s mandate, while granting bail the court must see if the accused is likely to commit a similar offence or not.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    Important day for Aryan Khan | Due to Dussehra holiday i.e. October 15, the court will be shut for three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and if Aryan Khan doesn’t get bail today, he may have to stay in Arthur Road Jail till Monday.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    ASG Anil Singh: Aryan Khan should not get bail

  • 2:06 PM IST

    ASG on section 37 of NDPS Act | The panchanama clearly establishes that he was in conscious possession of contraband as he admitted the charas was in possession of Arbaaz and that they were going to smoke it in the party. So it may not be right to say he was not found in possession of any drugs. Both were in touch with drug peddler Aachit Kumar. Now see Section 37 of NDPS. The reason I am pointing to 37 is because I pointed out 29. I have come with a case of conspiracy. In one case if there are 15-20 people involved and it is case of conspiracy and possession with one accused, then 37 kicks in. And then stringent condition against grant of bail will apply.