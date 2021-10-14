Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The hearing took place today, October 14 and order has been pronounced on October 20. It means that if the court is free, then again the hearing will take place and till then, Aryan Khan has to stay in jail.Also Read - ‘This is Harassment’: Tanishaa Mukerji Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest in Drugs Case

The court had adjourned the hearing on Thursday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan's links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the 'procuring, and distribution of drugs'. "Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs," the statement of anti-drugs agency read.

However, Aryan Khan's lawyer continued to defend him and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son was not present during the raids. Aryan Khan, through his lawyer, also stressed 'They say they are in touch with MEA and all. Well you go ahead and continue. But this allegation is inherently absurd and false. What is this kind of conversation that the new generation is dealing with. Today's WhatsApp chats of friends can sound different. These are private moments which are being investigated. You can go ahead and investigate… But this has nothing to with illicit behaviour, Illicit drug trafficking. Context is important when we deal with evidentiary value. The chats are all youthful banter. Some chit chat is happening, it is for them and not for me.'

The matter was heard by special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), VV Patil. Aryan Khan’s counsel is Senior Advocate Amit Desai, whereas Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh commenced arguments on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.

