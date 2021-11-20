Mumbai: The Bombay High Court’s bail order of granting bail to Aryan Khan in connection with the drugs case has now been released. In the 14-page order, the court has said that there was no prima facie evidence against Shah Rukh Khan‘s son and two other co-accused – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). The court has further stated that nothing objectionable was found in the WhatsApp chats between these accused. “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act,” the order read. Check the key points from the Bombay High Court’s bail order here:Also Read - Aryan Khan Quizzed Till Midnight By SIT Team In Drug Bust Case | Details Inside

No positive evidence of a conspiracy against Aryan Khan

Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan suggesting a conspiracy

Intention to commit offense because of possession of commercial quantity argument rejected

Confessional statements have no binding effect in law, can be considered only for investigation purposes not to draw an inference

“Investigation carried out till this date suggests that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were travelling independent of Munmun Dhamecha and there was no meeting of minds on the issue”

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act”

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following NCB raids in Mumbai. He moved to the special court seeking bail which got rejected on October 20. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan’s son applied for bail in the High Court where he was granted the same on October 28 i.e 25 days after his arrest. Also Read - After Aryan Khan Skips NCB’s Summon, SRK’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Fails To Appear Before Mumbai Police SIT