Aryan Khan's Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)'s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, waiting for his bail plea hearing. The hearing continues post 12 pm today, October 14. The court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan's links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the 'procuring, and distribution of drugs'. "Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs," the statement of anti-drugs agency read.

However, Aryan Khan's lawyer continued to defend him and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son was not present during the raids. Aryan Khan, through his lawyer, also stressed that no drugs were found from him when NCB officers raided the alleged rave party. However, NCB claimed that Aryan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.

The matter will be heard by special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), VV Patil. Aryan Khan's counsel is Senior Advocate Amit Desai, whereas Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will commence arguments on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.

