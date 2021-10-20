Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan’s bail application will be heard by the special NDPS court today, on Wednesday. Earlier, on October 14, while hearing the bail plea of the 23-year-old, the court reserved its order till October 20 citing Dussehra festivities and the long weekend. Apart from Aryan, the bail plea of his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and other accused will also be heard today in the court.Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Gauri Khan Instructs Mannat Staff To Not Cook Sweets, Here's Why

Aryan Khan has been under custody for 17 days now after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, Sunday from an alleged rave party. Later, the court sent the star kid under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail. On Thursday, Aryan's lawyer argued in the court that nothing has been recovered from their client during the arrest and therefore, there's no case against him, while the NCB argued for the extension of the custody saying that his links need to be investigated further to find out about alleged peddlers. The Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, told the court that they have found Aryan's links with illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

The anti-drug agency's statement in the court read, "Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs."

Meanwhile, the superstar’s son recently had a video call with his parents as per the new facility provided for the undertrials during the pandemic period wherein they can talk to their family members and lawyers via a video call through a mobile given by the authorities.

Check out all the LIVE Updates from Aryan Khan’s bail application here: