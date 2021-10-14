Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, waiting for his bail plea hearing. The hearing continues post 12 pm today, October 14. The court had adjourned the hearing on Wednesday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. “Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs,” the statement of anti-drugs agency read.Also Read - Aryan Khan Shifted to Common Cell From Quarantine Barrack in Arthur Rd Jail, More Trouble Coming His Way?

However, Aryan Khan's lawyer continued to defend him and claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's son was not present during the raids. Aryan Khan, through his lawyer, also stressed that no drugs were found from him when NCB officers raided the alleged rave party. However, NCB claimed that Aryan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.

The matter will be heard by special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), VV Patil. Aryan Khan's counsel is Senior Advocate Amit Desai, whereas Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will commence arguments on behalf of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.

Check all the LIVE updates from the bail plea hearing today:

    Aryan Khan’s mother Gauri Khan leaves for court to attend son’s hearing today

    Ram Gopal Verma: NCB has turned Shah Rukh Khan’s son into a ‘super duper star’

    Aryan Khan’s legal team Amit Desai, Satish Maneshinde and others have reached the court

    Aryan Khan Bail Hearing Post 12 pm Now |Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail hearing will continue before a Special NDPS Court post 12pm, today. They were arrested on October 3.

    Salman Khan Supports Shah Rukh Khan, Stands Like a Rock During Aryan Khan Case | Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a true friend of Shah Rukh Khan. He has been daily visiting him and family at Bandra home, Mannat.

    Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail.

    NCB’s Witness in Viral Selfie ‘Absconding’| Pune Police issues lookout circular against NCB’s witness KP Gosavi whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral. Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the raid and alleged recovery of drugs. A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.

    NCB Summons Producer Imtiaz Khatri

    The NCB has summoned producer Imtiaz Khatri for the third time today. Khatri has been summoned for questioning in connection with the drugs case.

    Tanisha Mukherjee Comes Forth In Support of Aryan Khan

    Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has alleged that Aryan Khan’s case is ‘harassment’. “This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?” she told Bombay Times.

    Mumbai Court To Begin Hearing At 11 am

    Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing will continue today from 11 am onwards. On Wednesday, the court had adjourned the hearing the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.