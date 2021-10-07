Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE Updates: The bail plea hearing of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan will be heard today. Aryan was sent to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till October 7. However, if reports are to be believed, the anti-narcotics agency is likely to see the extended custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son.Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Talks About People Maligning NCB's Image in Aryan Khan Case: NDPS Act is Prime Importance

Aryan Khan was sent to NCB custody on October 4 along with Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. They were detained by the anti-narcotics agency from an alleged rave party in Mumbai on October 3. Five other people are also in NCB's net in connection with the case.

4 pm NCB tells the court that it is still conducting raids and "anyone arrested in those raids would be needed to be confronted with the present accused".

3:55 pm NCB: 17 people have been arrested, the new arrest, Achit Kumar has been arrested based on the statement of Aryan Khan.

3: 53 pm NCB seeks to extend Aryan Khan’s custody till October 11

Mumbai: NCB seeks remand of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others till October 11 in the party on the cruise ship case — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

3:39 pm Shah Rukh Khan leaves for court to attend son Aryan Khan’s hearing

3:05 pm Aryan Khan is being taken to court by the NCB team for his bail hearing