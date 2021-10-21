Aryan Khan Bail Plea Live Updates at Bombay High Court: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s lawyers are expected to plead the Bombay High Court on Thursday to hear his bail plea on an urgent basis. This comes a day after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released. Soon after the decision was out, Aryan moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order.Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Compares It To Squid Game

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB’s argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest Update : Aryan Khan's Bail Denied ! Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Or Not ? Watch Video To Find Out

In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read. Also Read - Will Aryan Khan Get Bail on Thursday? Lawyers Move Bombay HC | Highlights From Wednesday

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others.

While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Check out the live updates on Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea On Thursday.

Live Updates

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Aryan Khan Arrest: Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Arthur Jail To Meet His Son

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1451033065682206726

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur Jail to
    meet his son Aryan Khan, who has been in the prison for the last 19 days.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Arbaaz Merchant’s Father Breaks Silence On His Son’s Arrest

    Arbaaz Merchant’s father broke his silence on his son’s arrest and said to Times of India, “I really don’t know how my son is and I don’t know what is happening inside the jail. I don’t even know who he is staying with, in the barrack and what kind of people are around him. Besides, when I did get a chance to speak on video call last week, for just three minutes, I could see the fright on his face. I could feel his voice choking when he pleaded to me, ‘Pappa get us out of here, we are innocent. His choked voice scared me and I am worried about my son’s security.”

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s Road Trip In The USA Postponed

    As per India Today report, a family friend of Aryan Khan revealed that he was supposed to be in the USA for a road trip with friends. However, the case and bail rejection has postponed all the plans.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    More Trouble For Aryan Khan?

    As the festivities are approaching, the courts will go on a vacation in the first week of November with Diwali falling on November 4. If Aryan Khan doesn’t get bail by then, his stay at the Arthur Road Jail will be prolonged.

  • 8:40 AM IST

    Aryan Khan Moves Bombay HC

    After, a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released, Ayan’s lawyer moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order. His bail is likely to be heard today by a single bench of justice NW Sambre.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp Chats

    In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Aryan’s USA Friends Keeping Tab

    Aryan Khan’s closest friends in the USA are keeping a close
    tab at the Shah Rukh Kha’s son to keep track of the latest updates.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Aryan Was Planning Road Trip in USA

    As per the reports, Aryan and his US friends were planning to take a road trip in November later this year. However, the plans are on hold for now.