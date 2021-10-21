Aryan Khan Bail Plea Live Updates at Bombay High Court: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s lawyers are expected to plead the Bombay High Court on Thursday to hear his bail plea on an urgent basis. This comes a day after a special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea citing that the 23-year-old was indulging in ‘illicit drug activities’ on a regular basis, and could commit an offence if released. Soon after the decision was out, Aryan moved an application in the Bombay High Court against the special NDPS court order.Also Read - Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Compares It To Squid Game

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB’s argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest Update : Aryan Khan's Bail Denied ! Will Aryan Khan Get Bail Or Not ? Watch Video To Find Out

In a 21-page order, the judge stated, “In the case at hand, material placed on record reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats, etc which shows the nexus of the applicant / accused no. 1 with suppliers and peddlers.” The order further added that Aryan’s WhatsApp chats give reference to ‘bulk quantity’ and ‘hard drugs’. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances”, the order read. Also Read - Will Aryan Khan Get Bail on Thursday? Lawyers Move Bombay HC | Highlights From Wednesday

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others.

While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Check out the live updates on Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea On Thursday.