Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE UPDATES: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday night after the Esplanade court rejected NCB's plea for continuing its custody of the 23-year-old. Along with Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and five others were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday which means that a plea for their bail can now be filed and heard on Friday.

Aryan was kept at the NCB office under the custody of NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday night after the court said that the jail authorities would not accept an accused after 7 pm without the mandatory COVID reports. It also mentioned that their bail pleas will be heard on Friday after additional solicitor general Anil Singh, representing the NCB, said he would argue against the maintainability before the magistrate and file a written reply.

While announcing the judicial custody to Aryan and six others, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar said in his order: "No doubt it is the duty of NCB to investigate, but simply remanding accused to police custody would be violating the fundamental right of accused under the Constitution," reported Times of India. Check out the LIVE UPDATES here:

09:00 am – In the bail plea to be heard today, Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde would argue that there were no drugs seized from his client and he has only been arrested on the basis of some WhatsApp chats. He would further mention that Aryan was only a guest at the party and even though 5 gms of drugs have been seized from his friend Arbaaz, Aryan had no involvement in his activities. It will also be argued that Aryan attended the party at the very last minute and he had only gone there to add ‘glamour’ at the party.