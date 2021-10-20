Aryan Khan bail rejected: A special NDPS court on Wednesday rejected Aryan Khan’s bail application in the alleged rave party case. The 23-year-old was arrested on October 3, Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged rave party. Aryan, who’s the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was first sent to NCB custody after which the court ordered 14-day judicial custody for him.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Praying For Aryan Khan's Bail, Family Friend Says 'They Don't Know What he is Guilty of'

As reported by NDTV, one of the lawyers representing Aryan and the other accused in the drugs case said that the court might have considered the 'conspiracy' factor that was argued by the NCB in the court while rejecting Aryan's bail in the case. However, a full order is yet to be provided to the lawyers after which they will move the Bombay High Court to file for bail again.

Until the next hearing, Aryan will continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail where he has reportedly been shifted to a special barrack due to security reasons.

As the news of the rejection of his bail surfaced online, several popular personalities, fans, colleagues of SRK took to Twitter to express shock and disappointment. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla took to Twitter to call it ‘injustice’. His tweet read, “Bail rejected for #AryanKhan. This is gross injustice and absolute harassment .

#AryanKhan must immediately move the Hon’ble Bombay HC against this travesty of Justice.

Remember Bail not Jail & Innocent until proven Guilty is the legal jurisprudence

#AryanKhanBail (sic).”

#AryanKhanBail started trending on Twitter as soon as the news came out. Check out the live updates on Aryan Khan’s bail hearing here.