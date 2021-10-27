Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing, October 27, Wednesday: Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha to Thursday. Lawyer Amit Desai, who was representing both Aryan and Arbaaz, concluded his arguments for the day by telling the Bombay High Court that the bail doesn’t mean his clients will stop cooperating in NCB’s investigation of the case. He also argued that there was no medical test conducted on his client, therefore, even the claims of consumption of the drugs cannot be established by the agency. Desai added that at maximum, this is a simple case of ‘consumption’, neither trafficking nor conspiracy as the NCB had claimed earlier in the court. The Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, representing the NCB in the case, will begin the hearing with his arguments on Thursday in the court.Also Read - Allegations Levelled Against Me Are False: Sameer Wankhede After Appearing Before NCB In Mumbai

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had adjourned the bail hearing of Bollywood superstar’s son on Tuesday in the Mumbai drugs case. “Bail is the rule, jail is exception,” said Desai while arguing for Aryan, and Arbaaz in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan is a young man who should be sent to rehab or de-addiction centres rather than jail. The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid party by Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) officers in disguise. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Ananya Panday is Nervous, Rumoured Boyfriend Ishaan Khatter in Constant Touch With Her

Rohatgi also pointed a few important things that WhatsApp chats were exchanged much earlier and these chats might have been exchanged while Aryan Khan was in a country like the USA, where cannabis is legal. Conspiracy is when all twenty (accused) have met before and there is a meeting of minds. “After Aryan and Arbaaz, many others were arrested. Nothing was recovered from Aryan and no medical examination was done to show that he had consumed drugs. Arbaaz had some 6 grams in his shoes and Arbaaz denies it and says it was planted but I am not concerned with that except that he was Aryan’s friend,” Mukul Rohatgi said. Also Read - Extortion Bid Allegation in Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Witness Prabhakar Sail For 8 Hours

Rohatgi told the court on Tuesday (October 26) that his client was invited to the party as a special guest. He also mentioned that there was “no case of possession of drugs” against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He said “it was fit case for bail”. Rohatgi argued, “Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law”.

Also, in a major development, two accused persons in the Aryan Khan drug case have secured bail. Manish Rajgarhiya, Avin Sahu was granted bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000. The order was given by Special Judge VV Patil, who had earlier rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and certain other co-accused. Avin Sahu was found without drugs and there were certain distinguishing features in his and Aryan Khan’s cases. Another accused Manish Rajgarhiya was found with 2.4 grams of ganja.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October 2. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Aryan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women’s prison.

