Aryan Khan deleted Instagram DP: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan deleted his Instagram profile picture after coming out of the Arthur Road jail last week. The 23-year-old star-kid enjoys 1.9 million followers on Instagram and in a confusing move, the first thing he did for his fans was delete his display picture from the social media platform.

Aryan is not an Instagram-friendly person and has only shared 24 posts since 2013 when he had first joined the platform. The star kid, who returned Mannat on Saturday after spending close to a month at the Arthur Road Jail in a Mumbai Drugs Case, was greeted by a sea of fans who celebrated his return by burning crackers and playing dhol outside his residence.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, Sunday, after the agency reportedly busted an alleged rave party. The agency also arrested Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and young model Munmun Dhamecha who were also lodged at the same jail as the star kid.

After Aryan’s return last week, SRK’s friends and colleagues from the industry took to social media to celebrate his comeback. Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansal Mehta among others showed love on social media after Aryan’s release, while his sister Suhana Khan posted a picture from their childhood to express her love on Instagram.