Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday’s Mumbai home was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and she has been called for questioning, as per the officials. The anti-drug agency also reached at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat to conduct a raid in connection with the Mumbai drug case.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan In Trouble Now? NCB Conducts Raid At Mannat