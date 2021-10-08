Mumbai: The Mumbai’s magistrate court on Friday rejected the bail plea filed by Satish Maneshinde, representing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drugs case, citing that it was ‘not maintainable.’ While Aryan’s lawyer argued on the ground that ‘no material’ was recovered from the 23-year-old by the NCB and therefore, he cannot be held in custody even for a moment, the Additional Solicitor General of India, Anil Singh, representing the NCB in court, argued that he is not even opposing the bail but saying that the case cannot be heard in the magistrate court.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Rejected, Shah Rukh Khan's Son Kept at Quarantine Cell of Arthur Road Jail

During the hearing that went for over four hours, Maneshinde spoke on behalf of Aryan and made a few important points while seeking his bail in the case. He said that the NCB could have investigated all his connections in the days for which he was kept in its custody and there was no need for judicial custody in the matter. As reported by NDTV, here are the six statements that Aryan made in court on Friday, October 8:

I am a 23-year-old with no antecedents. I happen to be from Bollywood. When I reached there, they searched me and nothing was found. They went through my mobile and they downloaded all the data. Mobile has been sent for forensic examination. From the first day till today nothing has emerged. Contact with Archit (who has also been arrested) was revealed on the first day and they took their own time. Their contention is I am required for confrontation. That has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Top Court says ‘interrogation, investigation, confrontation can take place when someone is released on bail’. Nothing much has emerged in the five days and that is because there is nothing. I am from a respectable family and I am not likely to abscond. I am based in Mumbai. Accused who they say is connected to me is already in their custody. They held me for seven days. Even if they want to say I will tamper with evidence, they should come with a positive case of how I will do it?

Aryan's lawyer will now move sessions court tomorrow or next week to file for bail plea in the matter. Meanwhile, Aryan, along with other accused in the case, has been kept at the special quarantine cell of the Arthur Road jail. They will be kept there for a few days as per the COVID guidelines under which new accused have to remain at the special cell irrespective of their negative RT-PCR report.