Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani reacts To Aryan Khan bail

Mumbai: After Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28), Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani reacted to Aryan’s bail. She took to her Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the ‘love and prayers’. She wrote, “There is a God…thank you everyone for your love and prayers. Truth prevails.”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Gets Bail After 21 Days in Jail - Highlights From Thursday's Bail Hearing

Earlier this month, Pooja was summoned in relation to the drug bust case and she was often seen at NCB’s office and court hearings. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Flashes His Million-Dollar Smile in First Pictures After Aryan Khan's Bail, Poses With Legal Team

Check Post Here:

Aryan Khan’s legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.” Also Read - Diwali Comes Early For Shah Rukh Khan's Fans as They Celebrate Aryan Khan's Bail With Crackers Outside Mannat | See Pics

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days, here on Thursday. Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.