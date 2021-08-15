Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is back on Instagram after sharing a mandatory graduation post. He posted a picture months after his convocation ceremony. In the month of May, he graduated from the University of Southern California. The ceremony was held keeping in mind all the important and necessary covid precautionary protocol.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Graduates, Convocation Ceremony Picture Goes Viral

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and glamour, Aryan posted a picture with his university's T-shirt on and a classic black hoodie over it. He maintained his classic signature style of not looking directly at the camera. His caption read," Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess".

Aryan was MIA on Instragram. He was not active on the social media platform for almost two years. His last Instagram post was in September 2019. However, his sister, Suhana Khan, actively shares her stories on IG and is regular with the updates.

Have a look at his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)



His fans were the happiest and excited. After being MIA for two years, he’s back to action. A lot of his fans commented with hearts, heart-eye emojis, fire emojis and a lot more. A fan said,” Finally you posted,” and the other one read, “Missed you Aryan.”

In the month of May, Aryan’s fans shared a lot of pictures of Aryan at his graduation ceremony. His picture appeared on the jumbotron and read, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan. Class of 2020. Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts,” written underneath it. Aryan was seen standing on the stage and holding his degree.

Shah Rukh spilt the tea on David Letterman’s show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where he said that his son was not interested in becoming an actor. The actor said,” He looks nice, he’s tall and…okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer.”

SRK explained the issue and he also said that he understood his perspective. He said,” He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest. He said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be ‘oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing? So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’.”

Aryan has already made his cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as a little kid. Recently, he also dubbed The Lion King’s Hindi version. He also clearly stated to his dad (SRK) that he did not incline to become an actor.

Let’s see what the future beholds!