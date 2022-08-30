Aryan Khan party pics: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan partied on a Monday night with his friends at a popular restaurant in South Mumbai. The star kid was clicked at the birthday party of her friend and aspiring actor Shruti Chauhan who invited many celebs including Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, and TV actor Karan Tacker among others to celebrate her special day.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Shares Heartwarming Pics With Siblings- Suhana & AbRam In His First Social Media Post After Drugs Case- Check Out

The photos of Aryan and Isabelle are going viral online after Shruti shared the party pictures on Instagram last night. In one photo, the model is seen posing with Aryan who is dressed in a casual look with a bomber jacket, a pair of grey denim and a black T-shirt. Aryan maintains his straight face while posing with Shruti in the viral picture. In another picture, the birthday girl poses with Isabelle who is seen dressed in a black outfit and subtle makeup. Also Read - 'Teens Take Drugs With Their Parents,' Says Sameer Wankhede Who Arrested Aryan Khan in Drugs Case - Watch Viral Video

As she shared the photos on Instagram, Shruti thanked all her friends and those who couldn’t make it to the party. A part of her post on social media read, “There is nothing I wanted more than to spend it with all my close people! And I’m sorry whoever I missed tagging, or don’t have pictures with, you know we had more fun than to think about it (sic)!” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag at Home With Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan, Feels ‘Pride, Love, Happiness’

Meanwhile, the SRK fans seemed excited to see Aryan finally hanging out with his friends after everything he went through at the beginning of the year with NCB arresting him and the entire hoopla that it created. While his sister Suhana Khan is all set to make her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies, he is yet to announce his first movie as a writer or director.