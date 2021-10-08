Aryan Khan Bail Hearing latest news update: Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde read out judgments in similar cases in court while fighting for his client’s bail in the Mumbai drugs case. He cited other judgments including the Bollywood drugs case involving Rhea Chakraborty. He said that it needs to be seen how the judgments are made in the cases where a small quantity of drugs is involved. “Judgments on how law dealt with those who had smaller quantities recovered from them, need to be seen,” he said before the court on Friday during the bail plea hearing in the Aryan Khan case.Also Read - Mumbai Drugs Case: Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Vikas Singh Supports Aryan Khan, Says 'no Recovery, no Case'

Maneshinde, who also represented Rhea in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, argued in the court that the youth of the country deserves the opportunity to get their freedom back in such cases. He was quoted as saying, "Youths do not foresee the link between actions today and their consequences tomorrow. The youth deserve the opportunity to get back their freedom. Judgments on how law dealt with those who had smaller quantities recovered from them, need to be seen. Law is evolving," reported NDTV.

The senior advocate began his arguments by asking that 'why is the Union of India interested in a case where no recoveries have been made by the agency'. On behalf of Aryan in the court, he reads out a statement: "I am from a respectable family and I am not likely to abscond. I am based in Mumbai. Accused who they say is connected to me is already in their custody."

Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday, October 3, and was taken into NCB custody. On Thursday, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His bail on Friday was challenged by the additional solicitor general, Anil Singh, representing NCB in court. He argued that more investigation is needed to find out the links of the accused with those who supply and peddled drugs.