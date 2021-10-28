Mumbai: In a big relief, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Mumbai court in connection with the drugs case. The detailed order by the court will be given tomorrow (Friday), and that is when Aryan is also likely to walk out of the jail. Along with Aryan, the other two accused, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have also been granted bail. However, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son has been given bail on certain conditions. As reported by the Times Now news channel, Aryan is not allowed to leave the country. Not just this, but the superstar’s son will also be asked to surrender his passport. Aryan has also been restricted from any media briefings.Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail by Bombay High Court, Netizens React With Memes | Check Viral Reactions

Here are the probable bail conditions for Aryan Khan:

The accused shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the said CR stands registered against him for offences under the NDPS Act.

2. The accused shall not undertake any action which is prejudicial to the proceedings before the Hon'ble Special Court (established under the NDPS Act).

3. Aryan Khan is not allowed to leave the country without permission. Rather, he has to surrender his passport to the Special Court

4. Aryan Khan is not allowed to establish communication with other accused in the case.

5. Aryan Khan must not attempt to tamper with evidence.

6. Aryan Khan must not attempt to influence other accused.

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after which the 23-year-old was sent to judicial custody by a special NDPS court citing his conversation regarding drugs in an alleged WhatsApp chat. Along with Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also lodged at the Arthur Road jail after the NCB recovered a small quantity of drugs from them.