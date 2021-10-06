Mumbai: Aryan Khan, who has been remanded in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7, has been provided with science books which the starkid has asked for, as per the India Today report. He along with other accused is also being fed daily at the National Hindu restaurant near the NCB quarters. Home-cooked food is not allowed inside the office premises. Reportedly, Aryan Khan asked for the books which were later provided by NCB officials. This comes after the reports started doing rounds that Aryan hasn’t been given any privileges in the custody including his food choice.Also Read - ‘Kya Aryan Khan Ko Bali Ka Bakra Banaya Hai?’ Kamaal R Khan Supports Shah Rukh Khan in New Video

Meanwhile, the mobile phones of Aryan and other accused have been sent for forensic examination to a laboratory in Gandhi Nagar. Earlier, the NCB claimed before the city court that ‘shocking and incriminating’ evidence was recovered in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan that showed his links to the alleged ‘international racket’. The agency further stated that discussions about the modes of payment and code names were also found during the alleged conversations on Aryan’s phone. Also Read - Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Zee TV’s One-of-its-Kind Celebrity Chat Show That Offered Right Emotions in 2002

As per the IANS and Times of India report, Shah Rukh Khan had to take the permission of NCB for a brief meet with his son, a couple of days ago and reportedly the 24-year-old Aryan cried before his father. The fans are extending their support to SRK by trending the hashtag #WeStandWithSRK. On Tuesday, several fans gathered outside SRK’s bungalow Mannat and echoed ‘Take Care King’ and placed hoardings with a special message written on it, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take care King (sic)!” Also Read - Why Was Aryan Khan Sent to NCB Custody if no Drugs Were Seized From Him? Here's What The Law Says

Aryan Khan along with 10 others was arrested on Sunday at the rave party. The other youngsters in the NCB net are – Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, and Gomit Chopra, and the rest nabbed in the second NCB operation on Monday. On Tuesday, the NCB team arrested one more person in connection with the drug case from the Powai area of Mumbai. The team is likely to conduct more raids around the city.