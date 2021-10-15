Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in connection with the drugs case. On Thursday, the special NDPS court reserved its order on bail application for October 20. This means that Aryan will have to stay in Jail for six more days. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan has been allotted a ‘qaidi number’. This after he was shifted from the quarantine cell to the general cell after his negative coronavirus report.Also Read - Drugs Case: Aryan Khan to Spend Another 6 Days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail; Bail Order on Wednesday

As reported by Times Now, Aryan Khan has been allotted qaidi number N956. Apart from this, Aryan has also received a money order of Rs 4500 from his family. With this money, he can purchase things from the canteen. Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Highlights: SRK's Son to Stay in Jail Till Next Hearing on Wednesday, No Bail Today

Earlier, it was reported that Aryan Khan has not been eating well in the jail and was only surviving on biscuits and water. Reportedly, Aryan Khan was avoiding using the washroom due to hygiene issues. All of this had raised health concerns. Also Read - ‘This is Harassment’: Tanishaa Mukerji Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest in Drugs Case

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the court adjourned the hearing after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. However, Aryan Khan’s lawyer continued to reiterate that he was not involved in the sale or purchase of any illegal substances.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.