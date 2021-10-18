Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has reportedly been shifted to special cell at the Arthur Road jail after a special NDPS court sent him under judicial custody in an alleged rave party case. As reported by ETimes, Aryan was earlier lodged in the common cell of the jail, however, his security has been beefed up and he has been moved to a special barrack where he is being monitored by the officials.Also Read - Aryan Khan Tells NCB's Sameer Wankhede he Would Work For The Poor Once Released

The daily added that Aryan is also not interacting or meeting the other accused in the drug case and is having difficulty in adapting to the jail conditions. The 23-year-old is reportedly not adapting to the prison food either which has made the authorities feel concerned about his health and hygiene.

Earlier, Aryan received a money order of Rs 4500 from his family for his canteen expense at the Arthur Road jail. A special NDPS court reserved its order on Aryan's bail application last week. He has to stay put at the jail until October 20, Wednesday. Aryan has not been allowed any home food yet.

Meanwhile, a report in news agency PTI earlier mentioned a senior official from NCB saying that Aryan spoke to zonal director Sameer Wankhede during the counseling session and assured him that he would work for the welfare of the poor once released from the jail. He was arrested on October 3, Sunday after the anti-narcotics agency busted an alleged rave party on Saturday.