Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan‘s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared a special birthday post for her mother on Friday. Suhana dropped an old picture of her parents from a photoshoot in the ’90s and wrote ‘Happy birthday Ma’. The picture has SRK embracing Gauri as they both look beautiful together. Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba and actor-friend Ananya Panday also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the special post. Check it out here:Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Plea LIVE UPDATES: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Son Finally go Back to Mannat After 6 Days?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

The post comes at the time when the family is dealing with the chaos created by Aryan Khan‘s arrest in a drugs case. While most people including SRK’s colleagues from the industry and his fans have stood by the Khan family in these difficult times, Aryan is still under judicial custody for 14 days. His lawyer would be filing an interim bail plea today on the grounds that no drugs were recovered from the 23-year-old. Also Read - Pooja Bhatt Hits Back At User For Accusing Her Of Revealing Identity Of Man In Aryan Khan's Selfie

Meanwhile, Suhana also liked the long post that was shared by Hrithik on Wednesday in support of Aryan Khan. The actor dropped a picture of Aryan on Instagram and wrote a long note asking him to keep it strong as life has chosen him to face challenges and rise like never before. A part of his caption on the post read, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Neither SRK nor Gauri has made any public appearance ever since Aryan’s arrest on Saturday, October 2. The family has also not released any official statement in the matter.