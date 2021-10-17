Aryan Khan arrest latest news: Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who is currently under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case, said that he would want to work for the poor now. In a councelling session that was recently conducted, he spoke to NCB’z zonal director Sameer Wankhede and assured him that he would work towards social welfare in life now, reported news agency PTI.Also Read - "Shah Rukh Bhai Ko Aur Torture Na Ho," Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera Shah Speak on Aryan Khan's Arrest by NCB

Aryan reportedly said that once he is released, he will work for ‘social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden,’ and will never do anything which could bring him publicity for the wrong reasons. The agency quoted an official as saying, “He said ‘I will do something that will make you proud of me’.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Gets to do 10-Minutes Long Video Call With Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri From Arthur Road Jail

As part of the norms, Aryan and the other seven accused in the case underwent a councelling session recently. This was done because the anti-nartoctics law treats the consumers of drugs as victims, not as criminals. While no drugs were recovered from Aryan, the NCB arrested the 23-year-old on October 3, Sunday, and a special NDPS court later sent him to judicial custody. The court has now reserved its order on Aryan’s bail application till October 20. Meanwhile, no official statement has been made from his parents SRK and Gauri in the matter yet. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest: Love And Backlash Are Parts of Being Celebrity