Aryan Khan visits NCB office: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was clicked outside the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday morning. As part of the conditions laid down by the court while granting bail to him in the Mumbai Drugs Case, all the three accused including Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha have to appear at the NCB office on a weekly basis. Aryan was followed by both Arbaaz and Munmun at the NCB office on Friday.Also Read - Kajol's Reply to Fan Who Asked Why She Didn't Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His Birthday Goes Viral

A huge crowd gathered outside the NCB office as Aryan reached there. Several news channels and the paparazzi surrounded the 23-year-old as he entered the exited the office at around 12:30 pm on Friday. Check out these videos: Also Read - 'We Love You SRK': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up to Wish Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday | Watch

Aryan celebrated a low-key Diwali with his family at their Alibaug house. The Khans had gone there to celebrate SRK’s 56th birthday earlier this week. Neither Shah Rukh nor anyone else from Aryan’s family has spoken out on the latter’s arrest in the drugs case.

As part of his bail conditions, Aryan is not talking to the co-accused in the case. The other conditions that he has to follow include not indulging in activities similar to what he has been charged with, not issuing any statement regarding the proceedings, surrendering his passport, and not leaving the country without prior permission from the Special NDPS court.