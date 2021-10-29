Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will not be released from Arthur Jail Today. The deadline to reach jail and complete formalities were 5:30 pm and since Aryan Khan’s lawyers failed to reach the court before the deadline. Now, the team of advocates will submit the documents on Saturday and Aryan Khan will be released from jail tomorrow. The court will reopen at 6 am and after completing the formalities, it will take more than one hour for Aryan Khan to walk out of the jail.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Arthur Road Jail To Meet Aryan Khan? | See Pics And Videos

The complete bail order of Aryan Khan Bail arrived today. The bail order stated that he should present a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. It further said that he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately.

The bail order also stated that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court. Lawyers of Aryan Khan have arrived at the Sessions Court to complete all formalities regarding his release today.

After Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, his legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”