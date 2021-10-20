Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chat submitted: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea is going to be heard by the special NDPS court today in Mumbai. Ahead of that, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted a drugs chat in court. The chat is reportedly between Aryan and a debut female actor whose name has not been revealed.Also Read - Javed Akhtar Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest by NCB: "Price Industry Has to Pay For Being High Profile"

The news was confirmed by news agency ANI in a tweet that read, "Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB (sic)."

The court on Thursday, October 14, reserved its order on Aryan’s bail application citing Dussehra festivities and the long weekend. The 23-year-old is under custody for 17 days after he was arrested by NCB on October 3, Sunday and later the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody at Arthur Road jail.

As per the reports surfacing in the media about Aryan's time in jail, the star-kid has been finding it difficult to adjust to the prison food and environment. He was also reportedly shifted to a special barrack for security reasons. During his counseling session recently, he reportedly told NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede that he would work for the poor and make him proud.