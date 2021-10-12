Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case. While his bail plea will be heard on Wednesday, several celebrities have so far come forth and spoken up in support of King Khan. The latest on the list is producer Prahlad Kakkar. In a recent interview, Prahlad Kakkar alleged that Aryan Khan is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son. The producer went on to question Aryan’s arrest claiming that there is no proof against him. “He is being targeted because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son, why else? There is no proof that he was carrying anything with him. They are looking at his phone, at one-year-old old messages, when he was in England and trying to tell people that he is involved in an international drug cartel. What rubbish!” Prahlad Kakkar told The Times of India.Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan Revealed Why He Named His Eldest Son 'Aryan'

The producer also added that ‘those in power’ will never pick Kangana Ranaut but Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. “Bollywood will stand up and start speaking when its people get picked off one by one. Those in power know that if they pick people one by one, then nobody is going to come together. They are not taking Bollywood on all at once. They will pick depending on who is for or against them. It’s as simple as that. They will not pick on Kangana, they will pick on Shah Rukh and Hrithik,” Prahlad Kakkar added. Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea States he is ‘Innocent And Being Falsely Implicated' in Drugs Case

Prahlad Kakkar also questioned that if other people are also arrested in the case, why is Aryan’s father in the news. “Aryan is a 23-year-old adult. He’s not some underage boy. If you have a problem with Aryan then you have a problem with him. If you have a problem with his father, then you should have a problem with everybody’s father. Why are people only talking about Aryan’s father? There have been dozens of arrests in the case, but why is only Aryan’s father in the news?” he said. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike Raju Rahikwar Claims Losing Job After Aryan Khan’s Arrest

For the unversed, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case and his bail plea will be heard on Wednesday. Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.