Mumbai: The bail plea hearing of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will be heard today. Aryan was sent to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till October 7. However, if reports are to be believed, the anti-narcotics agency is likely to see the extended custody of Shah Rukh Khan's son. This comes after a foreign national drug supplier was booked on Wednesday night from the Bandra area in Mumbai. It is in the light of these new findings that NCB is likely to ask for further custody of Aryan Khan and others in the case.

Aryan Khan was sent to NCB custody on October 4 along with Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. In that previous hearing, NCB argued in the court that it is important to investigate the 'person who use drugs' in order to find who finances these suppliers. Back then, the court had mentioned that "Investigation is of prime importance. It is useful for prosecution and accused to prove their innocence."

However, Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had claimed that nothing was recovered from Shah Rukh Khan's son. "Nothing has been found in his (Aryan's) possession. He is arrested only based on chats," Maneshinde said. "Whatever chats they had, NCB had two days to probe. Have they found anything? This is not a case for further custody," the lawyer had said.

Meanwhile, Arbaz Seth Merchant’s lawyer has also filed a bail plea for him in Esplanade court in Mumbai. Along with a bail plea, he has also filed an application seeking “CCTV footage of cruise ship to check if NCB recovered something from Arbaz or it was planted on him”.

Aryan Khan, Dhamecha and Merchant were detained by the anti-narcotics agency from an alleged rave party in Mumbai on October 3. Five other people are also in NCB’s net in connection with the case.