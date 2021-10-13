Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan did not get bail today and the hearing was adjourned till Thursday. During the arguments in the Mumbai court, NCB said that Aryan is ‘indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. The anti-drug probe agency said in its statement, “Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs.”Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest Highlights: No Bail For Aryan, Matter To Continue on Thursday

It further told the court that all those arrested "are inextricably connected with each other and it is not possible to dissect the role, involvement of one accused from that of the other. The ingredients of conspiracy are clear and evident. One of the applicants cannot be considered in isolation.

However, Aryan's lawyer defended that he was 'not present' during the drugs raid, had no cash to buy drugs, and did not have drugs on him. Lawyer Amit Desai stressed that no drugs were found on him when officers in disguise raided the rave party and said that he was not even on the ship when the raids started. They are some young kids. In many countries these substances are legal. Let us not penalise in bail. Let us not make it worse for them. They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson, if at all. They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers", said Amit Desai.

NCB dismissed the argument by saying that Aryan used to source his drugs from Arbaaz Merchant.

The bureau added, “Even though from some accused persons there is no recovery or recovery of a small quantity of contraband, the participation by acts and omissions of such persons who have acted in concert, conspiracy in the commission of offences forms the basis of this investigation.”

“Accused no 1 has a role in so far as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned… It is prima facie revealed that Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Accused no 2 (Arbaaz). And sourced connected to Accused no 2 from whose conscious possession (shoes) 6 grams of charas was recovered. Aryan and Arbaaz have been associated in close collaboration”, NCB said to the Mumbai court.