Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember his late husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away a month back on April 30 at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Neetu's posted a never-seen-before couple picture in which both she and the late actor could be seen twinning in denim and blue shirt. In the caption of her post, the popular actor wrote a heartfelt poem that talked about bidding someone adieu with a smile and not tears.

The beautiful caption on Neetu’s post read, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye

Cheerio, here I go on my way

With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye

Give me a smile, I can keep for a while

In my heart while I'm away ❤️ "

Rishi passed away after a year-long battle with leukemia. The veteran actor was being treated in New York after which he had returned to India and announced himself cancer-free. In an interview after his demise, his dear friend Rakesh Roshan told the media that Rishi had a cancer relapse earlier this year. Roshan said despite being given warnings and suggestions, Rishi went to Delhi to attend a family function and shoot his next film, and got hospitalised there. Later, when he came back to Mumbai, his health deteriorated and he couldn’t survive.

In the family’s official statement after the actor’s death, it was revealed that Rishi kept entertaining the doctors and the hospital staff until he breathed his last. The actor is remembered for his jovial personality, his work in the Hindi film industry, his passion for food, films and friends, and his undeniable spirit towards life. He is survived by his wife, and kids Ranbir Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.