New Delhi: Do You remember the viral pictures of Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, and Helen from Andaman Island? Well, the netizens believed that the three veteran actors should star in Dil Chahta Hai, a film about three friends vacationing together. However, Asha Parekh feels it was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor said that it was supposed to be a 'private affair'. She was quoted as saying, "We've no idea who took the pictures. More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset. They (Waheeda Rehman and Helen) are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. Why Dil Chahta Hai? I don't understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

She added that the picture is from the end of March, just before lockdown happened. She said, "We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out, relax. We've no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent)."

In the photos, the gorgeous actors can be seen posing on a boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the breezy ride. While Waheeda was seen sitting in a driver’s seat, Asha and Helen can be seen sitting in opposite directions of the boat. In another photo, Waheeda and Asha can be seen indulging in a conversation.

The three actors are from the golden era of Bollywood in the 60s and 70s. They are friends for many years and are often spotted together at events and parties.