Actor Manoj Bajpayee mourned the death of actor Asif Basra who was found dead at his house in McLeod Ganj on Thursday morning. In his latest interview with Times of India, Bajpayee talked about the late actor and how he was always at peace, someone who wanted to live away from the hustle-bustle of the big city. The two actors had worked in many movies together and Bajpayee always appreciated his sense of humour.

Expressing shock and dismay over the news of Basra's death, the actor said, "I was not exactly in touch with him. He was somebody that I worked with. However, we never hung around that much. We enjoyed being on the set together. I enjoyed his sense of humour. I loved the fact that he came from a theatre background. We shared a great camaraderie on the set."

The late actor had a theatre background and that connected him with Bajpayee who added that one could always find him laughing or cracking a joke on the sets. "He had a great grasp of his craft and skill as an actor. As a person, he was a joyful person. He was peace-loving and that was one of the reasons he chose to stay in Dharamshala. There are very few who chose to stay out of Mumbai. Big cities are losing their charm. It was a brave step and I appreciated him prioritizing his peace and happiness over everything else," he said.

As reported by The Tribune, Basra had leased two houses in Dharamshala and he was living in one of the houses with his UK-based girlfriend and a dog. The actor reportedly used his dog’s leash to hang himself to the ceiling of his room and his body was first discovered by his girlfriend who went out looking for him after he took his dog out for a walk.

May his soul rest in peace!