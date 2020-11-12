Bollywood actor Asif Basra committed suicide at a private guest house in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh at the age of 53. SP Dharamshala, Vomukt Ranjan told Indian Express, “Asif Basra committed suicide today morning. The body has gone for post-mortem. It will be done tomorrow. There is no suicide note.” Also Read - Paatal Lok Actor Asif Basra Allegedly Dies by Suicide: Manoj Bajpayee, Swara Bhasker And Others Express Shock

In February this year, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram, which is also his last post before he took the drastic step to end his life. In the post, he can be seen sitting on a sofa with a chessboard clad in a black shirt and matching tie. He captioned it, “Gorakh dhanda (sic)” Also Read - Asif Basra Used His Dog's Leash to Hang Himself at House in McLeod Ganj: Reports

He was last seen in Amazon Prime series Pataal Lok and Disney Plus Hotstar series Hostages. Shocked at Asif Basra’s demise, Sachin Krishn, director of Hostages Season 2, told Indian Express, “I am stunned by the news. I don’t know the full facts. He was such a jovial person on sets. In fact, we used to envy his life because he would stay in the hills and come to Mumbai only to shoot. He was not only a fine actor but more importantly, a beautiful person. It feels like a personal loss.”

“I got in touch with every actor after Hostages season two, so I was trying to get in touch with him too. I would ask my associates to reach out to him, but there would be no response. I would think, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ and later thought maybe I offended him. In this industry, you feel maybe the actor wasn’t happy the way the graph of his character was shown. But now, I am shocked”, he added.

Asif Basra has featured in films such as Black Friday, Parzania, Outsourced, Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kai Po Che, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, Kaalakaandi and Hichki.