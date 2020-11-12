Actor Asif Basra, seen in many movies, web-series, and theatre shows, was reportedly found hanging at his McLeod Ganj house on Thursday morning. The news of his death was confirmed by the Kangra police who also said that a forensic team is currently searching the place for further investigation. As reported by The Tribune, the actor’s body was first discovered by his girlfriend and he had used his dog’s leash to hang himself to the ceiling. Also Read - Asif Basra, Who Was Last Seen in Paatal Lok, Found Dead at 53, Take a Look At His Work Profile

The daily reported that Asif went out with his dog but didn't return and when his girlfriend started looking for him, he was found hanging in his room. Asif had reportedly been suffering from depression and had recently leased two houses in Dharamshala. His girlfriend, who's UK-based, was the first person to inform the police.

Asif had done some incredible work in his career sprawling over 20 years. His work included Milan Luthria's Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai in which he played the role of Shoib's (Emran Hashmi) father, Anushka Sharma-produced series Paatal Lok, and Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday. The actor was also known for his theatre work. He had worked in Feroz Abbas Khan's production titled Mahatma v/s Gandhi which is considered one of the most prolific Indian plays.

More information awaited.

May his soul rest in peace!