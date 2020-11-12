Actor Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh’s Mcleodganj at the age of 53. A forensic team has arrived and are investigating whether it was death by suicide. He was an Indian film and theatre actor and has appeared in several international English-language productions such as Outsourced (2006), Tandoori Love and One Night with the King with Omar Sharif and Peter O’Toole. Also Read - Actor Asif Basra Dies of Alleged Suicide, Girlfriend Finds His Body Hanging to Ceiling



He has also starred in several popular Hindi films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jab We Met and Kai Po Che. His performance was critically acclaimed in Rahul Dholakia’s Parzania. In 2014, he made his debut in Tamil industry with Anjaan and also acted in Ranbir Kapoor’s Roy.

He has also worked with Anura Kashyap in the film Black Friday. He has also starred in many plays in India and abroad and has performed in Englisj, Hindi, Urdu theatre productions. He has toured India, the United States, the UK and Dubai. He has played five characters in Feroz Khan’s production of Mahatma vs Gandhi. He was last seen in Anushka Sharma produced show Paatal Lok.



Asif Basra was born in Amravati on July 27, 1967. In 1989, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career and continued to live and work there.