Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re, in Agra and the star cast was spotted at the Taj Mahal. In the latest set of pictures, while Akshay is seen clad in Mughal-styled clothes, Sara can be seen dressed in a pink ghagra choli. On the other hand, Dhanush was also spotted but not dressed in a period costume. Also Read - Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana To Star in Campus-Comedy Film Directed By Anubhati Kashyap

Sara also took to Instagram to post a video where she can be seen introducing Akshay, who is seen in a Mughal costume teamed up with headgear. Sara can be heard saying, ‘While the Taj is wahan, Mr Kumar is yahan’, to which Akshay says that people who try always win in the end, referring to Sara’s attempts at rhyming. Also Read - Sana Khan Gets Special Gift From Husband Maulana Anas As One-Month Anniversary, Jokes About Gift Being ‘Udhar’

Earlier, Akshay shared a boomerang video of himself twirling in front of the Taj Mahal entrance. He captioned it, ‘Wah Taj!’.

Back in March, Sra was shooting in Varanasi for the film and she had said, “He is truly someone I can turn to for any kind of help. This year has been extremely hard for everyone. He has been there for me as a rock. On March 19, I was in Banaras shooting with him and returned to Mumbai the next day. Every third day during the lockdown, I’d tell him please take me back, I want to start shooting. Working with him has been a spectacular experience. I cannot wait to start our third schedule, hopefully very soon.”

This will be first time that Aanad L Rai would have worked with Sara and Akshay. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s 2021.