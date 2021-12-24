Atrangi Re Movie Review: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re has been released. The movie is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by T Series. The film revolves around Rinku (Sara), Vishu (Dhanush), and Sajjad (Akshay). While Rinku loves Sajjad, she was made to marry Vishu forcibly. Interestingly, Vishu also loves somebody else and therefore he decides to part ways with Rinku once Sajjad, who is in Africa, comes back to India. However, destiny has something else written for them!Also Read - Ananya Panday to Alaya F to Sara Ali Khan: Celeb-Inspired Traditional Looks to Make a Style Statement

What’s it about?

Atrangi Re is about Rinku (Sara), Vishu (Dhanush), and Sajjad (Akshay). Rinku stays in a Siwan and is in love with Sajjad. She has tried to run away with him many times but gets caught by her family every time. Her family decides to get her married to a complete stranger who stays in some other state of the country. They kidnap Vishu and the jabariya shaadi happens. But, both Vishu and Rinku are not happy with the wedding as the former has a girlfriend and the latter loves Sajjad. They both decide to part ways after reaching Delhi, once Sajjad, who is in Africa, comes back to India. But, destiny has something else written for Rinku and Vishu.

What’s hot?

Without giving any spoilers, let us tell you that Atrangi Re is a love story set against the backdrop of a mental disorder. In many movies earlier, filmmakers have explored this medical condition. But still, there's freshness in Himanshu Sharma's story. He very well knows how to connect the strings between the audience and the characters that he writes. In Atrangi Re also, we connect with Rinku and Vishu from the word go, and Aanand L Rai's narration also makes the film visually very appealing. The filmmaker is known for making colourful entertaining movies and Atrangi Re also falls in that zone.

The best element about the movie is the music composed by AR Rahman. All the songs in the film are just amazing. Even the background score given by him is awesome. His mesmerising music takes the movie forward in a flow.

Performance-wise, it is Dhanush who steals the show. He is the star of the film. This is a tailor-made role for him, and he has given an award-winning performance. You feel the pain that Vishu is going through because of Dhanush’s outstanding performance. We really wish to watch him in more Hindi films. Sara Ali Khan made a very impressive debut with Kedarnath, but her performance in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 had failed to leave a mark. As Rinku, the actress impresses, especially in the climax. Akshay Kumar has a cameo in the film, and he is good in his small role. He looks charming as Sajjad. Ashish Verma as Dhanush’s best friend is damn good.

What’s not?

While Sharma and Rai have decently recreated their magic again, the film has a few flaws as well. The major flaw here is the way mental disorder has been handled. We can understand that the makers wanted it to be light-hearted and not take the serious zone, but a bit mature setting was surely required. Also, in the first half, the movie starts very well, but towards the interval, it gets a bit boring.

Should you watch it?

Atrangi Re is a good-entertaining typical Aanand L Rai romantic film, but it has a few flaws which we cannot ignore. However, if you love Dhanush and AR Rahman’s music, then you need to watch this film right away.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Review by Murtuza Nullwala