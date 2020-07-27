The makers of Atrangi Re have released a new still from the film. The Aanand L Rai directorial is going to begin its second shoot scheduled in October this year and the announcement was made by sharing a new still from the film that showed Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. While Dhanush wore a striped shirt and reminded of his look in Rai’s Raanjhana, Sara’s look seemed an exact copy of her look in Kedarnath. The latest still from Atrangi Re features the actor wearing a bright traditional suit and a nosering – which is how she was styled in her debut film opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Posts Unseen Photos of Saif Ali Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput From Sets of Dil Bechara

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar in a special role and he will join the sets in October. The filming will be done in Madurai and as revealed by Rai himself, he is going to wrap up this schedule in the ‘minimum time possible.’ In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he was quoted saying, “During the lockdown, I got a lot of time to prep for the upcoming schedule. We will be filming outdoors but it will be a very organised shoot. We will try to wrap up in the minimum time possible.” Also Read - Dil Bechara Not a Movie Review: Goodbye to That Last Smile on Face And The Last Twinkle in Eye

The daily also mentioned a source close to actor Akshay Kumar saying that the actor is keen to begin the shoot of the film but because the film requires the team to travel across the country, he has decided to wait till October. The actor will be wrapping up his other commitments and moving to London to shoot for Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor. After finishing the shoot of Atrangi Re, Akshay will hop on to shoot Prithviraj and then begin Bachchan Pandey by the end of this year or in January next year.

Meanwhile, Atrangi Re is a North-meets-South love story where Sara plays dual roles. As reported by Mirror, the story is set in two eras and the Simmba actor will be seen romancing both Dhanush and Akshay in the film. It’s a heartland-based setup and is expected to hit the screens during Valentine’s Day next year. Aanand L Rai got his frequent collaborator Himanshu Sharma to write the story of Atrangi Re.

Are you excited about this one?