Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 judge and singer Neha Kakkar has treated her fans with mesmerising throwback pictures from the city she was born in. The singer was born in Rishikesh. Taking to Instagram, she shared her slew of photos in an off-shoulder floral dress with a thigh-high slit and a cover-up. She can be seen posing in a picturesque location and described the location as ‘heaven’. Needless to say, she looks stunning in the viral photos. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt To Not Quit The Show, Himesh Reshammiya Confirms 'We Called His Parents To Mumbai'

She captioned the photos, “Throwback Pictures from The City I was born in…Lucky Me!! #NatureLover #NehuDiaries.” Also Read - Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar Sing Folk Punjabi Song at Jagran, Throwback Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Check out the post here:



Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh adorably commented on the post, “Yes You Are From Heaven Only!! Attiii Sundar!”

Both Neha and Rohanpreet recently completed six months of their wedded bliss. Sharing loved-up photos, she captioned it, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. 🥰🥰 @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)



As the country fights with COVID-19, she shared a video of Mumbai’s skyline from her home balcony and urged fans to stay positive during these tough times. She wrote, “”Staying Home…And Must say I have been Feeling Low about whatever is happening around all of us because of COVID 19 still My Husband, My Family and I myself have been trying our best and making sure that We all take things seriously but also think Positive and find happiness in everything. So Today in the evening when we opened our windows I realised we hardly get to see this Beautiful View of Our Own House coz We’re either Traveling or Out for Work, At least now in Lockdown We can make a full use of Our Beautiful House here in Mumbai! Sending You all Loads and Loads of Positivity, Love and Praying for Everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)



On the personal front, in October last year, Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dreamy wedding. Recently, she released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.